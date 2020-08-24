Menu
Pendings for today August 24 2020

Alice M. Brown, 88, of Rock Island, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Irma Cruz, 65, of Iowa City, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Lawrence "Pops" Johnson, 89, of Moline, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary.

Mary "Pat" McCluskey, 95, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Aug. 24, 2020.
