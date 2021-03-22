To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My best friend growing up. Rest in peace
Rick McKee
March 27, 2021
God bless that man!! He was so awesome!! Glad I met you guys at an early age. I'm going to miss him as much as my Daddy!!
Take care of your family...JOSH!!
Karol J Castel
March 24, 2021
So sad I remember all the good times that I had with him
God Bless
Dan Dooley
March 24, 2021
Rodney, im sorry to hear of your family's loss of Perry.
Its been so many years since your sisters cheered us on at Monroe School baseball games.
May God grant the entire Stock family peace and comfort in this difficult time.
DANA LARSON
March 23, 2021
My deepest condolences for your family grief. Perry was a good man and always spoke of the importance of his family.
I always enjoyed working with Perry, especially his candor and willingness to offer suggestions to improve things.
Vic