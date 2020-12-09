Menu
Peter M. Gust
1931 - 2020
Peter M. Gust

April 15, 1931-December 5, 2020

Peter M. Gust, 89, of East Moline, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Genesis Senior Living - Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and no public services will be held. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Peter was born April 15, 1931, the son of Michael and Metaxia (Maharis) Gust, in Moline, IL. He attended United Township High School, East Moline, graduating with the class of 1949. He married Nancy Porshe at a service held in Rock Island, IL. She preceded him in death in 2013. He was employed as a machinist at John Deere. Peter enjoyed golf and tennis and being with his children and grandson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Michael Gust, Cambridge, NY; daughters, Lyn Gatling, Rogers, MN, and Nancie Lance, Rogers, MN; grandson, Nicholas Gust; sister, Mary Limparis, Chicago, IL; and brother, Thomas Gust, Dubuque, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Metaxia; wife, Nancy; and daughter, Christine Gust.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
