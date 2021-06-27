Peter Lootens

November 14, 1968-June 13, 2021

Peter "Pete" C. Lootens, 52, unexpectedly passed away while vacationing in Washington State on June 13, 2021.

He was born November 14, 1968, the son of Bill and Kathy Lootens. He graduated from Moline High School. He married Lynn Berntsen in August 2005.

Pete received his associate degree from Black Hawk College in emergency medical services. He was employed by Genesis in the Quad Cities in 2015. Pete, along with his wife and son, moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana where he was employed by Acadian Ambulance Services as a Paramedic.

Pete was an avid traveler. His goal was to travel to all 50 states. Interestingly he completed this milestone near days before his untimely death by visiting Alaska the week before. Pete was a faithful sports fan following hockey especially, the Nashville Predators were his favorite team. Pete was a devoted family man. He was solely parenting his 16 year old son, Tyler after losing his wife.

He is survived by his son, Tyler; his parents, Bill and Kathy Lootens, Moline; his sister, Krista Lootens, Davenport, and various aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn, and his grandparents.

