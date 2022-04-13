Philip R. Koehlhoeffer

September 6, 1942-March 31, 2022

MOLINE-Philip R. Koehlhoeffer, 79, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at DuPage Care Center, Wheaton, Illinois.

Services are 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. The celebration of Philip's life will continue with a hospitality gathering with food and beverages at CityView Celebrations in the lower level of Trimble Pointe until 3:30 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Private burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in his memory.

Philip Ray Koehlhoeffer was born September 6, 1942, in Moline, the son of Philip Harold and Treva (Prout) Koehlhoeffer. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for the Moline Post Office for 35 years.

Music was Philip's biggest hobby. He loved the Blues and was a member of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. After retiring, he really enjoyed living in Florida.

Philip is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Tina Lassuy; his sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Mark Frederiksen; his three children, Michael and Leah Koehlhoeffer of Wheaton, Trista Koehlhoeffer and James St. Gelais of Lakeland, Florida, and Brent Koehlhoeffer of Tampa, Florida; eight grandchildren, Anthony, Alicia, and Kameron Koehlhoeffer, Emily and Lily St. Gelais, and Gage, Evie, and Sadie Koehlhoeffer. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Walter Koehlhoeffer.