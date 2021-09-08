Phillip Stephen Navarro

July 10, 1951-September 2, 2021

MOLINE-Phillip Stephen Navarro, 70, of Moline, passed away, September 2, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Due to Covid masks will be required and the family wishes visitors to pay their respects then make there way back to their cars. Memorials may be made to Moline Football, Softball or Swimming Programs.

Phillip was born on July 10, 1951, in Moline, the son of Joseph and Jackie (Jenkins) Navarro Sr. He married Bernadette Vallejo in 1971. Phillip worked for John Deere in both Plow Planter Moline and retired from PDC Milan. He was a member of the Los Amigos Drum & Bugle Corp in his early years. He was President of the Moline West End Community Committee. He loved to play softball and horseshoes in his early years. He coached his children's sports teams including his Ericsson Hawks baseball and his beloved Milan Aces. He was a life-long Moline west-ender! He liked to tell stories to his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years Bernadette Navarro; children, Pedro (Wendy) Navarro, Moline, Rico (Amy) Navarro, Moline, Marissa (Josh) Hoyt, Moline; grandchildren, Trevor, Ava, Hudson, Marcus, Henry & Harper; siblings, Joseph Navarro, Jr, Theresa (John) Sierra, Tina (Ron) Dopler, Tony (Sarah) Navarro, Lisa (Mark) Welch, and Cindy (Terry) Reid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Louis Juan Navarro; brother, Mike Navarro; in-laws, Macario and Jessie Vallejo; cats, Butch, Sandra and Bertha.

