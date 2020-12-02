Menu
Phillip W. Summers
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
November 30, 2020

Phillip W. Summers

September 13, 1954-November 30, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, IL-Phillip W. Summers, 66, of Galesburg, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Marigold Rehab & Health Care Center in Galesburg. Cremation has been accorded and a private graveside service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to the Phillip Summers Memorial Fund. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Phillip Wayne Summers was born September 13, 1954 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Byron and Cecelia LaBoube Summers. He was educated in Cambridge schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1974. He was employed at Cambridge Implement after high school. His hobbies were bowling and high school sports.

Those surviving are his son, Robbie Summers, West St. Paul, MN, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard E. and Arleen Summers, West St. Paul, MN, and Edwin D. and Cindy Summers, Alpha, and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents, a sisters, Joyce Ann, and two brothers, Laurence and Ronald, preceded him in death.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 2, 2020.
