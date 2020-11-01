Phyllis A. Gibler

July 25, 1933 - October 29, 2020

Geneseo - Phyllis A. Gibler, 87, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Park Vista – North Hill, East Moline, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. A burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the visitation on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to the March of Dimes or the Alzheimer's Association.

Phyllis was born July 25, 1933, the daughter of Gilbert and Ella (Egert) Park, in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1951. While in high school she participated in cheerleading and was crowned Miss Geneseo - 1951. She married Donald Vincent, they later divorced. Phyllis then married Willis Gibler. Both preceded her in death. Phyllis was employed by the UAW Sub Regional Office as a secretary for 26 years, retiring in 1991. She served as a Senior Regent, College Regent, President of the Geneseo Women's Moose and VFW Auxiliary Club. She enjoyed volunteering at Hammond Henry Hospital and spending time with her friends swimming at the pool.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Janella (Craig) Rosenthal, East Moline, Rick Vincent, Geneseo, Charla Moneymaker, Olathe, KS, Brad (Cheryl) Vincent, East Moline; grandchildren, James Fleck, Ashley (Jeremy) Higgins, Kayla Vincent, and Zachary Vincent; great-grandchildren, Carter and Reese Higgins; sister-in-law, Bonnie Park; special niece, Donna Gradert; special friend, Dorothe Baraks; and several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ella; her husband, Willis, and her siblings, Genevieve Lackey, Mildred Kelley, Marguerite DeBlick, Jack Park, and Bob Park; and son-in-law, Paul Moneymaker.

The family would like to thank the caring staff on the 3rd floor of Legacy Memory Care and Unity Point Hospice Staff.

Phyllis touched the lives of everyone she knew. Her life and memory will not be forgotten, and she will live on each day in the hearts of those who loved her.