Phyllis Darlene Voltz

January 26, 1949 - November 23, 2020

Erie, Illinois - Phyllis Darlene Voltz, 71, of Erie, Illinois, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Graveside services will be held in Bethesda Cemetery, Hillsdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Phyllis was born January 26, 1949 in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of Alvin R. and Margaret (Fessenden) Doss. She married Robert Voltz. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2007. Phyllis worked for the United States Postal Service, most recently in Orion, IL. She enjoyed working around her home and yard, and doing crafts.

Phyllis is survived by her son, William "Will" (Stephanie) Holloway, Ironwood, MI; brother, Richard (Velma) Doss, Hamlet, IL; sister, Dixie (Bruce) Bodeen, Aledo; and grandchildren, Devon Byers and Elise Holloway. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Voltz; and siblings, Duane Doss, William Doss, Edwin Doss, and Beverly Luxmore. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.