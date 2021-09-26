Phyllis A. Price

August 15, 1934-September 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Phyllis A. Price, 87, of Canton, Georgia, formerly of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Thursday September 23, 2021 at her home in Georgia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Thursday September 30, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to St. Pius Church for masses to be said for Phyllis and Walter.

Phyllis was born on August 15, 1934 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Adele (Kuemmerle) Newton. She married Walter Price on January 18, 1958.

She loved her faith and spending time with her family, following her beloved Hawkeyes basketball and football, watching golf and tennis, crocheting, reading, completing jigsaw puzzles, computer games and keeping in touch with her Quad Cities friends.

Phyllis was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island and All Saints Catholic Church, Dunwoody, GA.

Survivors include her children, Steve (Theresa) Price, Canton, Georgia, Kathy (David) Stage, Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, John, Christopher, Erin, Joe, Christie, Dustin and David; great grandchildren, Drake, Oliver, Eve, Rylee and Madison; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; son, John; parents, Harry and Adele; brothers, Paul Newton, Harry Newton and Robert Newton; sister in law, Collette Newton.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.