Phyllis Ruth Wolever

November 16, 1920-November 16, 2020

ERIE-Phyllis Ruth Wolever, of Erie, Illinois, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Morrison, Illinois on her 100th birthday. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in the Erie Cemetery.

Phyllis was born November 16, 1920 in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Lillian (Smith) Butzer. She married Norman Wolever on May 11, 1941 in Victoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1991. She worked for Erie Lumber and Grain for 23 years, retiring in 1981. She worked part-time for Vanex in Erie for several years. Phyllis was a member of the Erie United Methodist Church, an officer of the United Methodist Women, and the Church Board. She enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards, friends and family. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Erie Cardinals, the Cubs and the Bears. She was a wonderful baker and cook and was known for her pies and noodles.

Phyllis had two children, Carol Youngquist (deceased) (husband Frank) and Steven Wolever (Becky, deceased). She had 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and daughter, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Roger Butzer.