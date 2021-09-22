R. Elaine Peterson

March 3, 1942-September 21, 2021

VIOLA-R. Elaine Peterson, 79, of Viola, Illinois passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at home.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24th at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola with visitation 2 hours prior. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Preemption United Methodist Church or Viola Fire Department. Per state mandates and the family's wishes… masks will be required and social distancing encouraged within the funeral home

Elaine was born March 3, 1942 to Earnest and Lorene Fisher Anderson. She graduated from Sherrard High School. On September 2, 1961, she married Harry D. Peterson. They were married for 56 years before he passed away on February 12, 2018. Elaine worked at Rock Island Steel Division for 2 years. She managed 3 Oak Apartments for 32 years. Elaine enjoyed gardening, cooking, family, and her home in Arkansas

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Darla (Robbie) Handsaker of Nevada, Iowa, Dara (Mick) Carr of Cambridge, Illinois and Darin (Christi) Peterson of Overland Park, Kansas; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and brother: Gale Anderson of Preemption, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Harry, daughter: Shan, parents: Earnest and Lorene Anderson and brothers: Larry, Carl, and Don Anderson.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.