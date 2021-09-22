Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
R. Elaine Peterson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sherrard High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL

R. Elaine Peterson

March 3, 1942-September 21, 2021

VIOLA-R. Elaine Peterson, 79, of Viola, Illinois passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at home.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24th at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola with visitation 2 hours prior. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Preemption United Methodist Church or Viola Fire Department. Per state mandates and the family's wishes… masks will be required and social distancing encouraged within the funeral home

Elaine was born March 3, 1942 to Earnest and Lorene Fisher Anderson. She graduated from Sherrard High School. On September 2, 1961, she married Harry D. Peterson. They were married for 56 years before he passed away on February 12, 2018. Elaine worked at Rock Island Steel Division for 2 years. She managed 3 Oak Apartments for 32 years. Elaine enjoyed gardening, cooking, family, and her home in Arkansas

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Darla (Robbie) Handsaker of Nevada, Iowa, Dara (Mick) Carr of Cambridge, Illinois and Darin (Christi) Peterson of Overland Park, Kansas; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and brother: Gale Anderson of Preemption, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Harry, daughter: Shan, parents: Earnest and Lorene Anderson and brothers: Larry, Carl, and Don Anderson.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St, Viola, IL
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St, Viola, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dennison Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sympathy to all of you. I loved playing cards with your mom she was such a joy to be around. So glad I got to make her some green pepper casserole about a month ago I'm glad she enjoyed it!!! She will be missed hugs to all
Tracy L Byrne
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results