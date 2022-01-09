Menu
Rachel I. Cattrell
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
200 South Front Street
Grant City, MO

Rachel I. Cattrell

November 15, 1930-January 4, 2022

Rachel I. Cattrell, age 91, passed away on January 4, 2022. She was born on November 15, 1930 in Moline, IL, the youngest of four children of Carl and Hazel Engh.

Rachel graduated from Moline Senior High School in 1948 and attended one year of Blackhawk College. She married Jack G. Cattrell in 1950 and had two children with him, Colleen Jacqueline and Gail Anne.

Rachel loved collecting antiques and traveled to England numerous times where she found additions to her Wedgewood and doll collections. She often attended local concerts and there was usually music playing in her room. She also loved animals, especially her treasured cats and the generations of raccoons she fed on her deck.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Gail, parents and brothers Carl Victor, Arthur and Robert. She is survived by daughter Colleen and nephews Martin Engh and Dave Cattrell.

The memorials should be made to the Niabi Zoo of Coal Valley, Illinois.

Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Online condolences may be sent to Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 9, 2022.
I am so sorry to hear this Colleen. I only knew your mother for the short time I delivered lunches to her, but treasure the time I got to spend getting to know her and her beautiful cats. She had many many interesting stories and I shall miss stopping in to see her. My prayers are with you and your family.
Amy Fortney
Work
January 12, 2022
Colleen...sorry to read about your mom. We lived on the corner house of 40th Street Court and when your parents built their house in the vacant lot, they lived across the street from my grandparents, the Kings. My brothers and sister (Joe, David, and Diane) have a lot of fond memories of her. ..she loved the ravine and animals. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeanne Smet
Friend
January 9, 2022
