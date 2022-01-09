Rachel I. Cattrell

November 15, 1930-January 4, 2022

Rachel I. Cattrell, age 91, passed away on January 4, 2022. She was born on November 15, 1930 in Moline, IL, the youngest of four children of Carl and Hazel Engh.

Rachel graduated from Moline Senior High School in 1948 and attended one year of Blackhawk College. She married Jack G. Cattrell in 1950 and had two children with him, Colleen Jacqueline and Gail Anne.

Rachel loved collecting antiques and traveled to England numerous times where she found additions to her Wedgewood and doll collections. She often attended local concerts and there was usually music playing in her room. She also loved animals, especially her treasured cats and the generations of raccoons she fed on her deck.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Gail, parents and brothers Carl Victor, Arthur and Robert. She is survived by daughter Colleen and nephews Martin Engh and Dave Cattrell.

The memorials should be made to the Niabi Zoo of Coal Valley, Illinois.

Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Online condolences may be sent to Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home.