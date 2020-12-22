Menu
Rachel Royal
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Rachel Royal

September 6, 1926-December 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Rachel Royal, 94, of Rock Island departed this life December 20, 2020. Per her request there will be no funeral. Visitation services will be December 29, 2020 between 10AM-12PM at Orr's Mortuary in Rock Island.

She was born September 6, 1926 to Ausbey and Virgie Jackson in Parsons, Kansas. She married Vernon Coty Redd in 1942. She later married Curtis H. Royal in June 1951. She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness and Baptized in 1981.

Survivors include son Vernon (Cynthia) Redd, Chicago; special nephew Robert Houston, Maryland; special niece Jeri Jackson, Oklahoma City; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren,

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers and one son, special nephew Monroe Keys.

Rachel would like to thank all who were part of her life.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Orr's Mortuary
My Prayer are with you. My deepest sympathy.
Annetta Bruner
December 30, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. Rachel was a very special person. She made everyone feel like her best friend. Her smile warmed the room upon her entry. She will live in our hearts forever.
Jeff & Wendy Nusbaum
December 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers goes out to our dear aunt´s family may God comfort in this time of sorrow
The Leon Royal Jr
December 24, 2020
May the comfort of family and friends give you strength for today and the days to come. Sending deepest sympathy and heartfelt thoughts.
Shirley Quick
December 22, 2020
