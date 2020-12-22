Rachel Royal

September 6, 1926-December 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Rachel Royal, 94, of Rock Island departed this life December 20, 2020. Per her request there will be no funeral. Visitation services will be December 29, 2020 between 10AM-12PM at Orr's Mortuary in Rock Island.

She was born September 6, 1926 to Ausbey and Virgie Jackson in Parsons, Kansas. She married Vernon Coty Redd in 1942. She later married Curtis H. Royal in June 1951. She was a faithful Jehovah's Witness and Baptized in 1981.

Survivors include son Vernon (Cynthia) Redd, Chicago; special nephew Robert Houston, Maryland; special niece Jeri Jackson, Oklahoma City; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren,

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers and one son, special nephew Monroe Keys.

Rachel would like to thank all who were part of her life.