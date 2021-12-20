Ralph E. Alvis

November 21, 1935-December 18, 2021

Ralph E. Alvis, 86, of Andalusia, passed away Saturday December 18, 2021 at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Moline.

Private Graveside services will be in Andalusia Cemetery. Rev. Bill Gluck will officiate.

Ralph was born on November 21, 1935 in Kingsport, Tennessee, the son of George Houston and Myrtle Ruth (Osborne) Alvis. He married Anne Sears in 1963 in Webster City, Virginia. Mr. Alvis was a United States Army Veteran.

He was retired from the former IH Farmall Works and later from Navistar in Springfield, Ohio.

Ralph was a member of the Rock Island Moose Club since 1969.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Zepeda, Andalusia, Houston Alvis, Orange Beach, Alabama; grandchildren, Michael Pizano, Seth Zepeda, Ethan Zepeda, Mitchell Zepeda; great grandchildren, Merrick, Houston, Naomi, Seth Jr., and Sevannah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne; his parents, George and Myrtle.

