Ralph E. Dixon

August 4, 1935-March 30, 2022

MOLINE-Ralph E. Dixon, 86, Moline, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home. Private graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Ralph was born to Francis and Rufas Dixon, August 4, 1935 in Louisville, KY. He married Margot Riedel and they had one son, Duane B. Dixon. Ralph married Christie (Dow) Bagge on January 12, 1998 in Crystal River, FL.

Ralph was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and served in the US Army from 1951 to 1964. He retired from the US Army Armament and Chemical Command after 35 years.

In retirement, Ralph enjoyed winters fishing in Florida. He spent many years at his cabin at Roberts Park in Keosauqua, IA where he enjoyed treasured time with his son and family, as well as fishing, playing cards with his friends and telling lies at "The Vets".

Survivors include his wife Christie; son, Duane Dixon, Indianola, IA; brother, Robert Dixon, Winthrop, MA; granddaughters Karla Eaton (Ronny), Indianola, IA; Angela Barrett (Terry), Pleasant Hill, IA, Andrea Ryckeghem (Josh), Coal Valley, IL, as well as nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margot, sister Nancy Luckett, brothers Donald, John and Leonard Dixon.

