Ralph P. Tambaro

December 23, 1923-July 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Ralph P. Tambaro, 97, of Rock Island, went home to be with the Lord today, July 1, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be 11am, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at First Evangelical Free Church, 3321 7th Street, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials in lieu of flowers, can be made to Pregnancy Resources Center, Moline, at qcpregnancy.org/donate. Put Ralphs name in notes section.

Ralph was born December 23, 1923 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Ralph R. and Margaret (Cimino) Tambaro. Ralph was a US Army veteran who served under General George Patton in World War II. He served in France where he became a tank driver for the 712th Tank Battalion Company C. He married Catherine Ierace on September 2, 1946 in Peoria, IL. She preceded in death in 1989. He married Betty Alder on April 25, 1992 in Moline.

Ralph worked for the Chicago Rock Island Pacific Railroad from 1949 to 1980. He was a member of Moline American Legion Post 246, Moline. He enjoyed making stain glass, wood working, wine making and dancing. He loved spending time with his family but most important to him was Jesus and getting to go be with him someday.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; children, Carolyn (Jim) Reese, East Moline, Michael Tambaro, Moline, Tina (Brad) Smith, Rock Island, Wayne DeLeo, Mesa, AZ and Angela (Randy) Blackburn, Antioch, IL; grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Julie (Tony) Strand, Nicholas, Gregory and Daniel; great grandchildren, Ashley, Caleb, Easton, Aiden and Nick; great great grandchild Felix; sister, Toni (Al) Davis, Des Moines, IA. He was preceded in death by his great grandson, Dade.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.