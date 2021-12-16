Menu
Ralph Emil Teerlinck
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
1301 Fourth Street
Orion, IL

Ralph Emil Teerlinck

September 12, 1928-December 14, 2021

Ralph Emil Teerlinck, 93, of Andover, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Allure of Geneseo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion. The family requests that all covid guidelines be strictly respected (mask wearing and social distancing). A viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the mass at the church. The family will not be greeting guests at the visitation. Private family burial will be at Andover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion, is assisting the family.

Ralph was born on September 12, 1928, in Atkinson, IL, the son of Edward and Alma (DeSutter) Teerlinck. He married Jean Mary Grymonprez on May 6, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colona. He graduated from Atkinson High School. Ralph farmed in the Andover area from 1953-1992. He was an active member of Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where he served as a trustee for 33 years, acted as an usher, and was on the building committee. He was a past member of the Orion School Board. Ralph was active with Henry County Farm Bureau and Henry County Pork Producers. He enjoyed his time wintering in Arizona, bowling, golfing, and rolle bolle.

He is survived by his wife; children, Gary Teerlinck, Andover, Alan (Nancy) Teerlinck, Lynn Center, and Luanne (John) Hiatt, Lynn Center; grandchildren, Anneka Teerlinck (fiancé Matt DeFrancisco), San Mateo, CA, Alicia (Mike) Parr, Orion, Julianne (Brian) Kerr, Moline, Stephanie (Kendall) Truitt, Moline, Kelly Curtis, Manchester, England, and Ben Hiatt, Rockford; 6 great grandchildren; and sister LaVonne Davis, Des Moines.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Walter and Dean.

Memories may be shared at esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 16, 2021.
Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
Our deepest sympathies for your loss. Alan please give our thoughts & prayers to your family.
Terry Allen
Family
December 16, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. We will always have fond memories of Ralph.
Dan Mount
December 16, 2021
