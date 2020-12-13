Ralph John Vande Voorde

September 12, 1931-December 11, 2020

Ralph "Toby" J. Vande Voorde, 89, of Annawan, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living - Geneseo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday December 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Annawan. Military honors will be accorded by the Mineral American Legion. Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. with visitation from 4 - 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday December 15, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Atkinson Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Ralph was born on September 12, 1931, the son of Henry and Augusta (VanVooren) Vande Voorde, in Annawan. He graduated from Annawan High School. On April 21, 1956, Ralph married Anita Johnson at a service held in Kewanee. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as an Airman First Class in the Korean War. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, visiting with friends, gardening, and watching old westerns

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Michael (Susan) Vande Voorde, Round Rock, Texas, and Jane Vande Voorde, Los Angeles, CA; siblings, Yvonne Klavon, Geneseo, Diane Vande Voorde, Peoria, IL, and Eugene (Marilyn) Vande Voorde, Annawan

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Augusta, and wife, Anita, and his brothers, Howard and Hubert. For those wishing to leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com