Randal D. Stock

April 22, 1961-September 7, 2021

LYNN CENTER-Randal D. Stock, 60, of Lynn Center, IL, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Galesburg, IL. Visitation will be 2-5 PM Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL.

Randy was born April 22, 1961, in Merced, CA, the son of William and Janet (Hostens) Stock. He married Amy (Dahler) Thunhorst November 27, 2009, in Galva, IL. He retired from Lift Systems Inc., East Moline, after 39 years of service. He was a loving husband, father, and papa. He enjoyed paying with his grandchildren, fishing, watching red tail hawks and wolves.

Survivors include his wife, Amy; children, Sarah Siefert, Du Quoin, IL, Kyle (Jenny) Thunhorst, Woodhull, IL, and Taylor (Raven) Fuhr, Rock Island, IL; grandchildren, Gavin, Noah, Ali, Troy, Landon, Gage, Xavier, Quintin, and one on the way; and 2 stepbrothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, George Miller; and sister, Laurie Decker.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

