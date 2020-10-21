Randall "Randy" L. Roberts

January 8, 1953-October 16, 2020

SHERRARD-Randall "Randy" L. Roberts, 67, of Sherrard, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home in the woods, with his wife at his side.

Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held at this time. A casual visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Orion. (wear your jeans) Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter or food pantry in his name. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Randy was born on January 8, 1953, in Estherville, IA, the son of Donald and JoAnn (Prior) Roberts. He married Arlet E. Jackson-Sommer, on October 6, 1990, at Hidden Lake in Taylor Ridge, IL. Randy was a forklift operator for John Deere Davenport Works as well as XPAC, Milan. He was an active member of the UAW Local 281 and National Arbor Day Foundation.

He was a lover of nature and all four-legged creatures. He kept food out for all that visited, including all the different species of birds that found a home in his woods. He had a special connection with his dog, Emma, and Grand-dogs Maggie and Bailey.

Survivors include his wife, Arlet, Sherrard, IL, bonus children, Michael Sommer, Moline, IL, Andrea (Jeff) Kessinger, Alpha, IL; grandchildren, Darrien and Bryce Sommer, Cole (Amanda) Kessinger, Cody Kessinger, and Caden Kessinger; siblings, Rodney (Deb) Roberts, GA, Rick (Pat) Roberts, MS, Becky (Jerry) Neels, Colona, IL, Russell Roberts and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

