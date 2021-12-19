Randall E. Miller

December 17, 2021



Randall E. Miller left his physical body on December 17, 2021, and as the Bible states it, became "present with the Lord". He was with us in flesh for 72 full years. Now he will continue to be with the Lord Jesus for all of eternity.

Randy, better known as Grandpa//Pa, grew up in a small community, Dike, Iowa. Where family and community were strong and very important. He was a thespian, an athlete, a singer, musician and songwriter. He was one of three children. Randy graduated from Dike High School and went on to earn his BS from UNI in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Randy's greatest accomplishment was his transformational relationship with Jesus Christ. Randy's greatest loves were his bride Patricia, his four stepchildren that he loved as his own, and eventually, his eight grandchildren. Randy is greatly loved, and his absence will be felt forever more.

Randy is survived by his bride, Patricia, daughters Robin Pena, Anastacia Neises and Jennifer Redmond and son Thomas Ramirez. Equally loved by Randy are his son-in-laws respectively listed, Fred Pena, Dan Neises and Louis Redmond. Randy consistently modeled what it means to be a husband to a loving wife. He is survived by his grandchildren Anthony, Alejandro and Lauren Pena; Cecelia and Cruz Neises; Brittany, LJ and Taylor Redmond. He has always been incredibly proud of all his grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Loren Miller and his wife Bobby Miller from Oakwood, Texas and brother-in-law Doug Bruce from Cedar Falls, Iowa along with multiple nieces and nephews

Randy was preceded in death by his parents Lyman and Hilda Miller, his sister Rebecca Bruce and a sister, Michelle.

Services are being planned for January 8, 2022, 1:00 PM and will take place at River City Church in Moline, Illinois.

Any financial honorary gifts received will be invested in the final production of Randy's own original Christian album that he has diligently worked on for several years.

Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.