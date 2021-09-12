Randolph "Randy" Lee McVey

January 6, 1956-August 25, 2021

Randolph "Randy" Lee McVey, 65 went to meet his Lord on August 25, 2021 after an extended stay at Generations Rehabilitation & Acute Care Center, Rock Island, IL.

Randy was born January 6, 1956 in Moline, IL, the son of Harold E and Gloria J (Spencer) McVey. He graduated from Moline High School in Moline, IL in 1973. Randy worked various jobs throughout his life, including many years at a grocery store.

Randy was united in marriage to Lynn Theresa Stevermer on October 12, 2013 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lynn McVey; step-daughter, Jaelin Stevermer; 2 daughters, Angela McVey and Jamie McVey; 2 grandchildren, Zach Ray and Emilee Borkhardt; his siblings, Ken (Cindy) McVey, Tammy (Russ) Bishop and Debbie McVey; extended family members, mother-in-law, Celie Stevermer; brothers-in-law, Jim (Judy McKinnon) Stevermer, Dale (Lori) Stevermer; sister-in-law, Diane (Jeff) Hoefer; several nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Mark S. McVey; and his niece, Nicole M. McVey.

There will be a celebrations of his life and inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank the healthcare providers at Generations Rehabilitation & Acute Care Center for all the care given to Randy.