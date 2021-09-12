Menu
Randolph Lee "Randy" McVey
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Randolph "Randy" Lee McVey

January 6, 1956-August 25, 2021

Randolph "Randy" Lee McVey, 65 went to meet his Lord on August 25, 2021 after an extended stay at Generations Rehabilitation & Acute Care Center, Rock Island, IL.

Randy was born January 6, 1956 in Moline, IL, the son of Harold E and Gloria J (Spencer) McVey. He graduated from Moline High School in Moline, IL in 1973. Randy worked various jobs throughout his life, including many years at a grocery store.

Randy was united in marriage to Lynn Theresa Stevermer on October 12, 2013 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lynn McVey; step-daughter, Jaelin Stevermer; 2 daughters, Angela McVey and Jamie McVey; 2 grandchildren, Zach Ray and Emilee Borkhardt; his siblings, Ken (Cindy) McVey, Tammy (Russ) Bishop and Debbie McVey; extended family members, mother-in-law, Celie Stevermer; brothers-in-law, Jim (Judy McKinnon) Stevermer, Dale (Lori) Stevermer; sister-in-law, Diane (Jeff) Hoefer; several nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Mark S. McVey; and his niece, Nicole M. McVey.

There will be a celebrations of his life and inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank the healthcare providers at Generations Rehabilitation & Acute Care Center for all the care given to Randy.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 12, 2021.
Oh my dear cousins, my thoughts, prayers and love continue to be with you in the loss of Randy. I have so many memories with all of you. It has been such a rough 12 months. Love and prayers to all in this loss!
Tina Sedlock
Family
November 17, 2021
Randy will be missed. Even though I never got to see Randy much as he got older I remember taking care & playing with him as a child. Sorry for your loss.
Barbara & Jerry Baker
Family
September 20, 2021
