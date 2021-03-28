Randy F. Brown

July 18, 1958-March 25, 2021

Randy F. Brown, 62 of Farmersville, formerly of Aledo, Illinois passed on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. A funeral service will be held at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo on Saturday, April 3rd at 2:00 PM, with visitation from 1:00 PM until the start of the service. Services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Aledo Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Litchfield at a later date when it is possible to gather safely. Memorials may be made to Randy's family to establish a trust for his son, Justin or to Montgomery County PAWS CARE.

He was born July 18, 1958 to Charles F. and Mary K. (Nichols) Brown. He married Barbara Van Dyke on December 18, 1993. He was preceded in death by his parents, and great-nephew, Hunter.

Randy was a former teacher and coach at Westmer High School in Joy, Illinois and at Litchfield High School. He worked as a financial advisor at AXA Financial and Mass Mutual, before retiring from Ameriprise Financial in Litchfield. He was an avid reader and keen observer of politics. He loved to entertain others with historical trivia. He had a big heart and was always there for his immediate and extended family, as well as the four-legged variety, Kira and Hallie, his faithful companions.He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Justin M. Brown; sister, Glenna C. McGinnis (Steve); nieces, DeAnna (Dustin Morgan), Lacey, and Shannon; nephew, Nick (Jessica Tunnell); great nieces, Maysun and Emma, Madison and Paisley.