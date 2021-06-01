Ray M. Rosenbalm

August 21, 1940-May 28, 2021

GENESEO-Ray M. Rosenbalm, 80, of Geneseo, Illinois died Friday, May 28, 2021 at Hillcrest Home in Geneseo. A visitation for Ray will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM following the visitation. Burial will take place at Alexis Cemetery in Alexis, IL. Memorials can be made in Ray's name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Dementia Foundation.

He was born on August 21, 1940 in Monmouth, IL the son of Arthur and Wilma "Polly" (Cassiday) Rosenbalm. He married Patricia Hanna of Alexis on September 29, 1962. She survives. They have three children; Lori Ellen Erickson of Franklin, IN, Andrew Ray Rosenbalm of Milo, IA and Emily Jane Rosenbalm of Geneseo, IL, three grandchildren; Joseph Erickson of Madison, WI, Genevieve Rosenbalm Bainbridge of Des Moines, IA and Michael Erickson of Verona, WI.

After three years serving in the United States Army, Ray came home to work for Gates Rubber Company and then as a farmhand in the Prophetstown area. He later retired and lived in Geneseo. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Annie Waterman and Irene Neff.