Raymond Doeckel, Jr.

February 16, 1941-December 11, 2021

Raymond T. Doeckel, Jr., 80, of Silvis passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be 2pm, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Unity Point Hospice.

Ray was born February 16, 1941 in Rock Island, the son of Raymond T. and Rosalie (DeVinck) Doeckel, Sr. He married Maria Lourdes Pompa on May 13, 1967 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Silvis.

Ray graduated from Alleman High School in 1959 and was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from John Deere Parts, Milan.

Ray enjoyed watching dirt track races and was a huge dog lover.

Survivors include his wife, Maria; son, Mark (Tracy) Doeckel, Rock Island; grandchildren, Heather Davis and Shalome Johnson; cousins, Joan, Darlene, Bob and Linda and many brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Norman and brother, Maurice.

