Raymond L. Kopatich Sr.

September 17, 1942-December 5, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Raymond L. Kopatich Sr., 78, of East Moline, IL, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Care, Rock Island, IL. Private graveside services will be held at Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, IL.

Raymond was born September 17, 1942, in Numa, IA, the son of Phillip and Albina (Padavich) Kopatich. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Betty Nordholm July 13, 1968, in East Moline. She died March 6, 2017. He retired from ALCOA, after 38 years of service. Raymond was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed working in his yard. He loved vintage cars! He was a Tri-Five Man. Tri-Five refers to the 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevrolet Automobiles. His favorite car was his Red 57 Chevy.

Survivors include his sons, Ray (Tammy) Kopatich Jr., Minneapolis, MN, and Dan (Stephanie) Kopatich, East Moline; grandchildren, Kurt, Kari, Kayla, Katelyn, and Allison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant sister, Violet; and brother, Andrew (Lois) Kopatich.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or ALS Association.

