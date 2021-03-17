Raymond Nees

January 21, 1962-March 13, 2021

MOLINE-Raymond Nees, 59, of Moline, IL, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.

There will be a visitation on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Raymond was born in Louisville, KY, to Robert D. Sr and Rosetta (King) Nees on January 21, 1962. He married Rhonda (Quinones) Alfredson on September 14, 1985 and was later divorced.

He attended Coolidge and Moline Sr. High School and later received his GED. He worked at IBP, Oscar Meyer, and Uniparts Olsen in Eldridge, IA. Raymond's interests included fishing, camping, 4-wheeling, cars and trucks and overall just loved being outdoors.

Those honoring his memory are his children, Michael (Heather-Darnell) Nees, and Sherry (Michael) Sanders; grandchildren, Kristina, Natalie, Aiden, and Cadence; his brother, Bobby (Rhonda) Nees, and sisters, Kathy (Gary) Burwell, Darlene Lear, all of the Quad-Cities, and Sharon (Dave) Ehresman of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Wright; and son, Aaron Grant Nees.

