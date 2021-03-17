Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Nees
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Raymond Nees

January 21, 1962-March 13, 2021

MOLINE-Raymond Nees, 59, of Moline, IL, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.

There will be a visitation on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Raymond was born in Louisville, KY, to Robert D. Sr and Rosetta (King) Nees on January 21, 1962. He married Rhonda (Quinones) Alfredson on September 14, 1985 and was later divorced.

He attended Coolidge and Moline Sr. High School and later received his GED. He worked at IBP, Oscar Meyer, and Uniparts Olsen in Eldridge, IA. Raymond's interests included fishing, camping, 4-wheeling, cars and trucks and overall just loved being outdoors.

Those honoring his memory are his children, Michael (Heather-Darnell) Nees, and Sherry (Michael) Sanders; grandchildren, Kristina, Natalie, Aiden, and Cadence; his brother, Bobby (Rhonda) Nees, and sisters, Kathy (Gary) Burwell, Darlene Lear, all of the Quad-Cities, and Sharon (Dave) Ehresman of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Wright; and son, Aaron Grant Nees.

Family and friends are invited to express online condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wendt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wendt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sad I worked with ray at Oscar Mayer classy guy . So sad to hear this . Everyone loved ray .
Rodney bragg
March 18, 2021
Very sorry to hear that Ray has passed. Worked with him for many years at Oscar's. Such a great guy. Condolences to the family.
Pam W
Coworker
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results