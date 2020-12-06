Raymond Palm

July 22, 1932-December 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Raymond Palm, 88, Rock Island, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Services and burial will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

Raymond was born July 22, 1932 in Waukegan, IL, the son of Oscar and Grace (Griswold) Palm. He worked as a machine operator for Fausteel Metallurgical.

Raymond is survived by: son, Donald (Roberta) Palm; grandchildren, Andrew Palm, Molly (Marc) Ayers, and Amy (Markus) Jalsenius; great grandchildren, Sam Ayers, Felix, Alexandra, and Max Jalsenius. Preceded in death by parents and daughter, Kathleen Palm.

Online condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.