Rebecca "Becki" Crayne

January 2, 1969-December 31, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Rebecca "Becki" Crayne, 52, of Rock Island, passed away Friday December 31, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

A service celebrating Becki's life will be 10:30am Friday January 7, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to her husband Jerry, for their children's educational fund.

Rebecca was born on January 2, 1969 in Rock Island, the daughter of Dennis and Patrica (Dahlen) Neff. She was a graduate of Rock Island High School in 1987. Becki married the love of her life, Jerry Crayne on October 7, 2000.

Mrs. Crayne had been employed by the Rock Island School District, working in Longfellow Liberal Arts School.

Becki was a devoted mother, who always encouraged her children. She loved attending her kid's school events, lunch with her girlfriends, walking, bowling. Becki was affectional called Becka Blue Eyes by her husband.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Jerry; children, Cylus Crayne and Edie Crayne; siblings, Lorri (Dave) Lund, Mark (Monica) Neff, Berni Carmack, Marci Neff, Tammi Neff, Bill, Neff, Gary Neff; father-in-law, Jerry Crayne Sr.; mother-in-law, Diana Crayne; brother in law, Matthew (Jess) Crayne; sister in law, Crystal (Jerry) Beale; 14 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Patricia; brother in law, Chris Carmack; sister in law, Kym Neff and a special cousin, Cathy Corwin.

In keeping with Rebecca's loving and generous spirit, it was her decision to donate her eyes to help others.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanfuneral.com.