Rhoda J. Anderson

March 8, 1931-October 4, 2020

Rhoda J. (Leaf) Anderson, 89, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island. Outdoor funeral services for Rhoda will be 11 a.m. Friday October 9, 2020 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Church. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be in Andover Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Mount Carmel Family Camp, Alexandria, MN, Youth Hope, or ELCA Global Mission.

Rhoda was born March 8, 1931 in Clarissa, MN, a daughter of Rev. John and Ruby Leaf. She married Rodney K. Anderson on June 8, 1956 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover. Rodney passed away November 10, 2019. Rhoda was a Registered Nurse and worked for Augustana College Health Services and Lutheran Hospital. Rhoda earned her associates degree from Luther College (Wahoo, NE) RN from the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing and a BS degree from Augustana College. Rhoda was a dedicated member of First Lutheran. She was also a member of the Handel Oratorio Society for 50+ years, Music Students Club, Christian Friendliness Bible School and she hosted foreign exchange students from Augustana. She loved spending time with her family and playing music.

Survivors include her children, Keith (Madelyn) Anderson of Sycamore, IL, Sharon Anderson and Miriam Anderson of Rock Island and Dr. Brian Anderson of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Garth (Cara), Britta, Leif, Brittany, Kyra, Esther, Nathanael and Leah; great grandson, Barit; siblings, Kathryn Nelson, Rev. John Leaf, Dr. David Leaf, Sven Leaf, Carl Leaf and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Rhoda was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney, sister, Anna Mattson, and her parents.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com