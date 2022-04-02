Rhonda C. (Lopez) Rogers

July 8, 1957-March 20, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Rhonda C. (Lopez) Rogers of Rock Island passed away March 20, 2022.

Cremation with no services will be followed by inurnment at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Rhonda was born July 8, 1957 in Aledo, IL and married Richard Rogers in 1985. Rhonda was employed by the San Diego Police Department prior to relocating to the Quad Cities in 1991. She retired from the City of Moline in 2011. Memorials may be made to Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center in Milan.

