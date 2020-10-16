Richard A. Whitehall

July 31, 1934-October 14, 2020

Richard A. Whitehall, 86 of Aledo, formerly of Keithsburg, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Brookstone of Aledo. Private family services will be held, with burial in Greenmound Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Keithsburg, where he was a member. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Richard Alva Whitehall was born on July 31, 1934 in Keithsburg, Illinois to Ralph C. & Ella B. (Water) Whitehall. He married Joyce I. Clark on June 14, 1959 at the First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Richard served his country in the United States Army for 6 years.

Richard worked for many years at Heinz USA in Muscatine, retiring in 1997. He also was the Maintenance Engineer for the Mercer County Hospital from 1962 to 1976. Richard was also a founding member and Past President of the Health Professions Credit Union. He enjoyed collecting metal Heinz Banks and was a fan of Louis L'Amour.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Aledo; children: Shelly (Michael) Amos of Fruitland, IA; Steven (Kristi) Whitehall of Athens, AL; Scott (Joleen Miller) Whitehall of Seaton, IL; 2 Grandchildren, Jessica and Nicholas Whitehall; a Step-Grandson, Bradley Amos and his children, Isabella and Mikey. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings: Bob, Chet, Charlotte and Josephine.