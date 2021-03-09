Menu
Richard T. "Bogie" Bogaert
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Richard T. "Bogie" Bogaert

September 19, 1932-March 6, 2021

COLONA-Richard T. "Bogie" Bogaert, 88, of Colona passed away March 6, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport, IA.

Graveside services will be 10am Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Colona Fire Department. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Son of James and Margaret Williams Bogaert, Bogie was born in Moline, Illinois on September 19, 1932. Bogie married Tommie Bouler on February 4, 1961. They had 2 children, son Keith of Minneapolis and daughter Kim.

Bogie served in the US Air Force from 1951 - 1955. He then worked at John Deere Harvester for 35 years. Following retirement, he worked at Rain Drop Car Wash and enjoyed gardening. Bogie was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears.

Bogie was Commander of the American Legion in Colona from 1968-1969. He served as alderman for the city of Colona, was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and coached Little League Baseball and softball.

Bogie was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and daughter Kim.

Survivors include his wife Tommie, son Keith, sisters Carolyn Halsted and Diane Swemline, several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Kim.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2021.
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
THIS IS A BIG SHOCK TO ME ,THE LAST TIME I SAW (BOGIE) WAS AT WORK AT JOHN DEERE, LONG A GO.. NOW THERE WAS ONE NICE GUY, I ALWAYS LIKED HIM , I AM VERY SAD T,O SEE THIS , AND VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS , YOU ARE ALL IN MY PRAYER,S
ronnie popp
March 16, 2021
Diane, sorry to read of the loss of your brother. May your memories be of a comfort to you and your family.
Lynn M Craig
March 16, 2021
very sorry to see boogie gone now Fuzzy BLONDIE Be glad to see him I loss them in 1981 mom. 1989 dad. And Jerry 2003 biggie died same day as Jerry I lost my mom. Toots May 23. 2018 I miss all of them very much Tommy. And kids you have my sympathy. John. Alan.
John Alan Papish
March 10, 2021
