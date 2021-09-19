Menu
Richard Howard Carlile
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rock Island High School

Richard Howard Carlile

June 19, 1940-September 14, 2021

Richard Howard Carlile, age 81, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away September 14, 2021, peacefully at home with his loving wife nearby. He entered this life June 19, 1940, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Rex and Louise (Wray) Carlile. Preceding him in death are his parents; sister, Audrey Drake; nephew, Steven Mathers; and brother-in-law, Dean Angelson.

Richard graduated Rock Island High School in 1958 then proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. He worked his way from the bottom to database control at Barry Controls in Burbank, California, where he retired in 2006. Richard and Anne Marie then traveled around our beautiful country and Canada in their motorhome for four years until deciding to settle in the Branson area. He invested time reading American History and visiting the beautiful desserts of California, Arizona, and New Mexico, or just sitting on the patio watching birds at home. Richard was well traveled, well read, and well loved. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Richard is survived by his wife and love of 24 years, Anne Marie Carlile; sister, Shirley (Robert) Mathers; two nephews: Michael (Annette) Mathers, and Jeffery (Allison) Mathers; three nieces: Cindi (Brian) Smith, Sandi (Gregg) Spriet, and Diana Ferries; stepsons: Desmond and Brendan O'Regan; six cousins: Roger (Sue) Robinson, Linda Chandler-Lingard, Peggy Harris-Nordquist, Denise Higbee, Gary Higbee, and Carl Watson; loving in-laws from Newfoundland, Canada: John (Laura) Lynch, Vincent (Rita) Lynch, and Robert (Ann) Lynch; Carol Angelson, and Hilda (Murry) Lee and their families. He is also survived by his close friends in Branson, Jim and Becky Tate, along with his close childhood friends and workplace friends.

No formal services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to St Jude Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 19, 2021.
