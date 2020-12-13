Menu
Richard "Rick" Corder Sr.
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Richard "Rick" Corder Sr.

March 5, 1944-December 11, 2020

Richard "Rick" Corder Sr., 76, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Heath Trinity, Rock Island.

Cremation rights have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Richard was born on March 5, 1944 in Moline, the son of Carl and Mable (Foster) Corder. Richard served during the Vietnam Conflict in the United States Marine Corps. He was awarded a Purple Heart. Richard enjoyed golf and bowling.

Survivors include his sons, Rick (Jen) Corder, Coal Valley, and Bryan Corder, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Jessica, Brittney, Dale, and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jayce, Maci, and James; sister, Karen (Dave) Schwartzkopf, Indianapolis, IN; brother, Kevin (Colleen) Corder, Portland, OR, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.
I am so sorry for your loss. I hope he has the best seats to watch the Packers!
JOANN
December 13, 2020
