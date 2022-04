Richard A. DeSmet

January 11, 1931-June 30, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Richard A. DeSmet, 90, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday June 30, 2021 at his residence.

Private services will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Richard was born on January 11, 1931 in Rock Island, the son of Rene and Margaret DeSmet.

He married Marietta Eeckhout on January 14, 1950 in East Moline.

Mr. DeSmet, retired from John Deere Harvester Works.

Survivors include his children, Dennis (Margaret) DeSmet, Ric (Mindee) DeSmet, Jeff DeSmet; 5 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta; daughter, Deborah DeSmet; grandchildren, Crystal DeSmet and Johnny Kaskadden; sister Irene.