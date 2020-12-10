Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard O. "Dick" Doss
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
401 South College Ave
Aledo, IL

Richard O. "Dick" Doss

July 14, 1935-December 9, 2020

HAMLET, IL-Richard O. "Dick" Doss, age 85, of Hamlet, IL, died Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Amber Ridge in Moline, IL. Graveside services are 2:30 PM Monday, December 14, 2020 in the Hamlet Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the Alzheimer's Association. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be left at fippingerfuneralhome.com

He was born July 14, 1935 in Iowa City to Alvin and Margaret Fessenden Doss. He attended the Millersburg and Aledo schools and was united in marriage to Velma Muhlenburg February 13, 1955 in Millersburg.

As a young man, he was employed at Fell's Filling station in Aledo and then the MMDK Foundry in Davenport. He and his wife owned and operated the "Hamlet Store" until its closing in 1960. Dick also worked for Valley Construction for 35 years retiring in 1993. He purchased the Old Mercer County Hospital at Auction in 1982 and enjoyed renovated the facility into residential apartments.

Dick loved to work and especially enjoyed bird watching, traveling, NASCAR, and being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Velma, 4 children, Vicki (Tom) Chism of Seaton, IL, Pennie (Terry) Ringle, of Aledo, Junior (Wendy) Doss of Hamlet, IL and Angie Aukes of Aledo. 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Dixie (Bruce) Bodeen of Aledo; 1 brother, Bob Doss of Silvis, IL; several nieces and nephews.

His parents, 2 sisters Bev and Phyllis and 3 brothers, Duane, William and Edwin Preceded him in death.

The family would also like to thank Amber Ridge Memory Care and Hospice Compassus for their exceptional care.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Hamlet Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Linda Tharp
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dick. Looks like he lived a very full and busy life! We are praying for you, Velma and family.
Dennis and Linda Coulter
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your Loss! We are thinking of you and keeping you in our Prayers!
Roger & Linda Tharp
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Uncle dicks passing I always remember what a kind man he was I'll be keeping all of you in my prayers
Bob muhlenburg
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results