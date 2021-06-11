Richard "Dick" A. Doyle

August 3, 1950-June 8, 2021

REYNOLDS-Richard "Dick" A. Doyle, 70, of Reynolds, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Illinois City Cemetery.

Richard was born on August 3, 1950, in Muscatine, IA the son of Fredrick and Grace (Blanchard) Doyle. He graduated from Rockridge High School in 1968. Richard was a member of the Army Reserves from 1968-1974. He was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IOUE) Local 150, Rock Island, and began working for Normoyle-Berg as a heavy equipment operator. After leaving there in 1976 he started his own business, Dick Doyle Excavating, where he operated heavy equipment. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering with antique tractors.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Christine (Wayne) Graham of California, MO; granddaughter, Katelynn (Brett) Holdt and great grandson Carter of Rocky Mount, MO; granddaughter, Kacie (Tom) Blatz and great granddaughter, Adilynn of Chetek, WI; grandson, Andy Cram of California, MO; daughter, Lindsay (Chris Sprung) Doyle of East Moline, with 3 grandsons, Eben, Archer, and Riah; and his son, Ethan Doyle of Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Andrew Doyle.

Online condolences may be left to Richard's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.