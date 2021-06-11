Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. "Dick" Doyle
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Richard "Dick" A. Doyle

August 3, 1950-June 8, 2021

REYNOLDS-Richard "Dick" A. Doyle, 70, of Reynolds, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Illinois City Cemetery.

Richard was born on August 3, 1950, in Muscatine, IA the son of Fredrick and Grace (Blanchard) Doyle. He graduated from Rockridge High School in 1968. Richard was a member of the Army Reserves from 1968-1974. He was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IOUE) Local 150, Rock Island, and began working for Normoyle-Berg as a heavy equipment operator. After leaving there in 1976 he started his own business, Dick Doyle Excavating, where he operated heavy equipment. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering with antique tractors.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Christine (Wayne) Graham of California, MO; granddaughter, Katelynn (Brett) Holdt and great grandson Carter of Rocky Mount, MO; granddaughter, Kacie (Tom) Blatz and great granddaughter, Adilynn of Chetek, WI; grandson, Andy Cram of California, MO; daughter, Lindsay (Chris Sprung) Doyle of East Moline, with 3 grandsons, Eben, Archer, and Riah; and his son, Ethan Doyle of Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Andrew Doyle.

Online condolences may be left to Richard's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
801 W. Edgington St., Reynolds, IL
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
801 W. Edgington St., Reynolds, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I only met Dick once but everyday he drove by my home to open up his shop and I knew it was time to wake up and get out of bed..it was like clockwork he always waved and smiled as he drove by.. I am so sorry for your loss and wish I could have known him better
Tiffany
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results