Richard E. Wingert

October 19, 1944-October 11, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Richard E. Wingert, 75, of East Moline, passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Health, Bettendorf.

Funeral services are 10:00AM Friday October 16, 2020 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline. A visitation will be held from 5-7PM Thursday at the funeral home where memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Interment is at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline following the service with full military burial honors.

Richard was born October 19, 1944 in Moline, a son of Leroy and Helen (Thurston) Wingert. He graduated from United Township High School in 1963, and entered the U.S. Army in 1965. He was honorably discharged in 1967.

He worked as a supervisor, first at IH Farmall for 17 years, then at the Rock Island Arsenal for 22 years until retiring in 2007. He enjoyed rebuilding cars, and loved all dogs. He was a simple, hard-working man who loved his family first. He was the best dad you could ask for.

Survivors include his four children: Jodi (Mark) Havertape, Cedar Rapids, IA, Timothy Wingert, East Moline, Michelle (Rick) Adams, Frackville, PA, and Michael Wingert, East Moline; 7-grandchildren: Aubrie, Zachary, Austin, Lauren, Dylan, Abbie Rose, and Anna; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, DeRoy.

