Richard B. Fell

February 6, 1940-April 4, 2022

Richard B. Fell, 82 of Aledo, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Mercer Manor. He was born on February 6, 1940 in Aledo, IL to Lewis and Dora Davison Fell. Rich graduated from Aledo High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Sonjia L. Nimrick on March 5, 1965 in the New Windsor Presbyterian Church.

Rich worked with his brother and father at Fell Standard Station in Aledo until 1965. He was later employed at Continental Telephone Company in Aledo for over 40 years, retiring in 2007.

He was a member of the Aledo United Methodist Church, Fall Creek Rangers Gun Club and a former member of the Aledo Moose Lodge. Rich was an avid car enthusiast, having been a member of the Evil Angels Car Club and Nightcrawlers Car Club. Rich would always say "I'll buy, sell, swap or trade anything".

Survivors include his wife, Sonjia; two daughters, Rae Beth (Patrick) Lower of Fulton, IL; Rebecca (Blake) Fell Ranshaw of Hampstead, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Patrick, Paige, Noah and Jacob; one sister, Jeanne Brayman of Aledo; two sisters-in-law, Nena (Phil) Visser of Andover, Illinois; Daleen Nimrick of Woodhull; three brothers-in-law, Dennis (Ruby) Nimrick; Larry Anderson, both of New Windsor, Illinois; Steve (Sonia) Nimrick of Silvis, Illinois; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Janice; one brother, Gerald; two nephews, Andrew Brayman and Todd Nimrick; one sister-in-law, Sandy Anderson and two brothers-in-law, Bub and Marvin Nimrick.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Aledo United Methodist Church. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation is 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church where memorials may be made to the Aledo United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.