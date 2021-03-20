Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Richard "Grizz" "Rick" Haney
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Richard "Rick" "Grizz" Haney

April 11, 1955-March 18, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Richard "Rick" "Grizz" Haney, 65, East Moline, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home. A memorial visitation will be held form 11 AM until 1PM Friday, March 26, 2021 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. A time of sharing will begin at 1PM. Anyone attending is required to wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Rick's immediate family will process to the Rock Island National Cemetery for military honors and committal.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Grizz was born on April 11, 1955 in Austin, MN, the son of Marshall and Mary Katherine (Grant) Haney. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was an over the road semi driver. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his son James (Kendra Lynn) Haney, Coal Valley, grandchildren, Annalyn and Lucas and siblings, Bruce Haney, Panama City, FL, Connie Coberly, Silvis and Kathy Daggett, East Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Marshall.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Mar
26
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P dear friend you'll be missed
shannon m chavez
March 21, 2021
