Richard D. "Rick" Harding

February 2, 1952-September 28, 2021

Richard D. "Rick" Harding, 69, of Gallatin, TN, formerly of Moline, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Gallatin.

Rick was born February 2, 1952 in Aledo, IL, the son of William and Mary (Lawson) Harding, Jr.

Rick graduated from Moline High School. He worked at Clausen Property Management then retired from Burlington Northern Railroad.

Rick and his sister, Mona moved to the Franklin area when they were 10 and 12. Mona and Lynnie became instant friends! Mona called the shots with Rick and told him stay away from my best friend! Fast forward 53 years later, Rick invited Lynnie to his grandson's Moline High School basketball game. Their love story began that night and the rest is history! Thank you, Brody.

Rick was a longtime baseball coach for Moline Legion Baseball in the Quad Cities. He built and developed lifetime relationships with the players he coached.

Rick cherished his family. He had a ginormous heart and would do anything for anybody. His wife, Lynnie was the love of his life… they enjoyed watching their Cubs and Titans along with dining out and traveling. Rick had a very special relationship with his older sister Sandy. The two spent countless hours together that they will always cherish. Rick loved bragging about his grandkids. If he wasn't at a game or watching his favorite teams play, you could find him watching or listening to his grandkids sporting events.

Survivors include his wife, Lynnie; son, Scott (Shannon) Harding; grandchildren, Brody Harding, Brock Harding and Hunter Seidlitz; sister, Sandra Sherretts; sister-in-law, Linda Harding; mother-in-law, Jane Serres; niece, Melissa Smith; nephew, Jason Harding and numerous step-children and step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Anniek Harding, sister, Mona Harding, brother, William Harding and brother-in-law, Scott Sherretts.

