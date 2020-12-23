Richard "Marty" Hatlett, Jr.

February 5, 1954 - December 21, 2020

Richard "Marty" Hatlett, Jr., 66, of East Moline, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his residence. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Marty was born on February 5, 1954 in Fairfield, Illinois, a son of Richard "Dick" and Marjorie (Farmer) Hatlett. He graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1972. Marty enjoyed baking and worked as a baker at several local bakery shops. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and liked to fish in his early years.

Those left to cherish Marty's memory include his mother, Marjorie, Rock Island; siblings, Robert (Jeanie) Hatlett, Corsicana, Texas, Ronald (Sandra) Hatlett, Bastrop, Texas, Cathy Wilson, East Moline, and Lisa Hatlett, Rock Island; a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and cat, Luka.

Marty was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Hatlett.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Mary from Home Health Care.

