Richard Lee Hofmann
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
Richard Lee Hofmann, 91, of Bettendorf, Iowa died Saturday, December 5, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Norma and her family. I thank you for always doing whatever you could to help Rich continue to live his best life for as ling as he could! I have missed seeing Rich's smile this year! I was always i awe of his hard work and determination to keep moving! Hugs and prayers from all of us at Rock Steady Boxing Genesis!!!
Danielle Roberts
December 15, 2020
Norma and Diane and family. So sorry to hear about your loss. I know how your heart is sad and we all thought he was a great guy and a friend to all. RIP Rich
Tom Hopkins
December 14, 2020
Dear Diane and family, I'm sorry to see that your Dad passed. Hugs to all of you.
Patty Altman-Leeds
December 14, 2020
Our sympathy to you, Norma. May Rich be in peace after such a long struggle.
Arlene & Gene Vincent
December 13, 2020
