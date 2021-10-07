Richard Allen Johnson

October 27, 1955-September 18, 2021

Richard attended Rock Island High School graduating in 1973 and then attended St. Ambrose college. He was owner operator of The Block Shop an auto parts and engine/transmission shop in Moline in the late 1970's. He also ran Chassis Dynamics, a race car chassis shop in Gainesville, Florida in the 1990's.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Johnson and Lucille Leonard; stepfather, Jim Leonard; sister, Marlys Ann Willis; and brothers, Alfred William Bohy and Robert Arne Bohy.

He is survived by sister, Alexandra Marie Dipietro-Johnson (Joseph) Gainesville, Florida; and brother, Wayne William Johnson (Cherie) Geneseo, Illinois.