Richard "Rick" Lee Johnson, Jr.

October 4, 1957-February 26, 2021

Richard "Rick" Lee Johnson, Jr., 63, of Kansas City, KS, formerly of Lynn Center, died February 26, 2021, at the residence of a family member surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Public visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion. Private family services will be 11 a.m. on Friday and live streamed on his obituary page at esterdahl.com. Private inurnment will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Face masks and social distancing will be observed, casual dress is requested.

Memories shared at www.esterdahl.com.