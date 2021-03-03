Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Richard Lee "Rick" Johnson Jr.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Richard "Rick" Lee Johnson, Jr.

October 4, 1957-February 26, 2021

Richard "Rick" Lee Johnson, Jr., 63, of Kansas City, KS, formerly of Lynn Center, died February 26, 2021, at the residence of a family member surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Public visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion. Private family services will be 11 a.m. on Friday and live streamed on his obituary page at esterdahl.com. Private inurnment will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Face masks and social distancing will be observed, casual dress is requested.

Memories shared at www.esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion
1301 4th Street, Orion, IL
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
God's blessings on you Richard "Rick" Lee Johnson. You will be missed. You are loved by many. Kindness regards, "Will"
William Dennis
Coworker
March 3, 2021
