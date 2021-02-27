Menu
Richard Lee "Rick" Johnson Jr.
Richard "Rick" Lee Johnson, Jr., 63, of Kansas City, KS, formerly of Lynn Center, died February 26, 2021, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Orion.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences. Sorry for your loss.
Sam Gentry
March 2, 2021
Lisa I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your brother. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family.
Jenny Smith
March 1, 2021
To all families of Rick Johnson sending my thoughts and prayers. When Rick would come home for a visit he usually made time to stop over to our house to say hi to Jim and I. My sympathy from our Family
Lois Peterson
February 28, 2021
