Richard Kennedy
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL
Richard L. Kennedy, 85, of Moline, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
1:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janise Doscher
December 20, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about duck passing. Our prayers are with you and your family
Mary and joe tolson
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for you and your family
Mary and joe tolson
December 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for all of you in this terrible loss. I know Dick was all of these things written in his obituary. I truly loved him and Judy in the short time that I knew them and you all. I know you are suffering in this loss and I'm thinking about you and praying for you. You have so many wonderful memories of your incredible father, grandfather, and uncle, and brother. God bless!
Shelley Holloman
December 18, 2020
Janise Doscher
December 17, 2020
Janise Doscher
December 17, 2020
The boys and I offer our deepest sympathies. I will always remember Dick with fond memories . He always made me laugh and he was always very generous with his offers of time and help . We know he is dancing with angels now .
Anne ,Ben,Brandon McCracken
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results