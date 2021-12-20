Richard "Dick" G. Kincaid

March 14, 1936-December 17, 2021

GENESEO-Richard "Dick" G. Kincaid, 85, of Geneseo, died on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Long Term Care Unit of Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd at St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 7 p.m., on Tuesday at the Geneseo Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorials may be made to Richard Kincaid Memorial Fund.

Richard Gene Kincaid was born on March 14, 1936 in Moline, IL the son of Earl and Madge (Kellums) Kincaid. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1955. On October 19, 1957, he married Patricia Ann "Patti" Vandersnick in Geneseo, IL. She died on March 2, 2020.

Worked 37 years as lineman and then line foreman for REA (Farmer's Mutual Electric). He started his work career working for local farmers, Offerle Oil Co., Kittrell Chevy, and Don Little Gas Station. He also worked for George Koerper in retirement.

He was a member of St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Antique Engine & Tractor Association, Model A Ford Club of America; Antique Truck Club of America. He enjoyed helping others.

Survivors include his two sons, Jeffrey (Karen) Kincaid, Prophetstown, and Timothy (Angela) Kincaid, Geneseo; a daughter, Pamela Kincaid (Jane Griggs), Zephyrhills, Florida, eight grandchildren, Eli (Jennifer) Kincaid, LeClaire, IA, Maria (Ryan) Sager, Colona, Johnna (Austin) Chesney, Davenport, IA, Peter Kincaid, Davenport, IA, Brent (Amanda) Kincaid, Orion, Brittany Kincaid, Moline, Bryton Kincaid, Geneseo, and Kymber Kincaid-Felske, Brandon, Florida; and five great grandchildren, Braden, Carter, Anthony, Karolina, and Fredrick, all of Orion. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

